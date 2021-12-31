At the opening of the government’s official meeting in Tripoli, Dabaiba described the political situation in Libya as “critical”, especially with the failure to organize elections according to the road map sponsored by the United Nations at the end of last year in Geneva.

The Parliamentary Elections Monitoring Committee announced last week that it was “impossible” to hold the presidential elections on their scheduled date on December 24, due to circumstances related to technical, judicial and security issues.

Subsequently, the High National Elections Commission submitted a proposal to the House of Representatives to postpone the presidential elections by a month until January 24th.

But the parliament session did not reach a decision in the middle of this week. Rather, the same Parliamentary Committee concerned with following up on the elections advised against setting a fixed date and date for the elections, and demanded that a new road map be drawn up in Libya.

The House of Representatives is currently working on considering the continuation or replacement of the government, which was tasked with preparing for the presidential elections, and handing over power to an elected authority, which the upcoming parliament sessions will reveal about the fate of the current government.

Abdel Hamid Dabaiba presented himself as a candidate despite his pledge not to run for the presidency during his appointment as prime minister last February.

In his speech Thursday, he defended his remaining in office, saying, “We worked to restore security and support stability,” and urged his government ministers to “prepare for a strong recovery in 2022.”

The executive branch was shaken by legal cases involving two of its ministers in just 10 days.

On Wednesday, the Public Prosecution issued a pretrial detention order against the Minister of Culture in an investigation on charges of “corruption”, after a similar order to imprison the Minister of Education on charges of “negligence in carrying out his duties.”

Al-Dabaiba defended his ministers who are imprisoned “in reserve”, and explained in this regard, “What happened to the Minister of Culture needs to be careful in dealing with him, because we are in front of a Libyan woman in any case,” stressing at the same time that he will not tolerate any official involved in corruption cases.