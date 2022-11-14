Da Silva carries the “lungs of the world” to the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

Da Silva’s participation, Monday, comes in response to an official invitation he received last week from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in recognition of the important role that Brazil plays in combating global warming, which has become the most serious threat of its kind to the future of the Earth, according to what it shows, in turn. All reports of international bodies specialized in monitoring and analyzing the problems of climate change in various parts of the planet.

What is the secret of the Amazon?

Experts believe that the Amazon rainforest constitutes the “green lung” of the Earth, as it contains the largest biological diversity in the world, according to the following reasons:

Forests produce huge amounts of water, not only for Brazil but for the whole of South America .

Forests produce huge amounts of water, not only for Brazil but for the whole of South America The “flying rivers” of the Amazon carry moisture to large areas across Brazil .

The “flying rivers” of the Amazon carry moisture to large areas across Brazil “Flying rivers” are air masses saturated with water vapor, which arise as a result of evaporation associated with forest trees in the Amazon.

“Flying rivers” are air masses saturated with water vapor, which arise as a result of evaporation associated with forest trees in the Amazon. These clouds cause precipitation in Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile .

What is the secret of the Amazonian tree?

According to studies by the State Research Institute “INPA”A single tree with a diameter of 10 meters can save more than 300 liters of water per day, through vapor released into the atmosphere, which constitutes more than twice what a Brazilian citizen consumes in a day..

Among other advantages of the Amazon rainforest:

Saving nearly a fifth of the fresh water that flows into the oceans .

Saving nearly a fifth of the fresh water that flows into the oceans They store between 90 and 140 billion tons of carbon, thereby helping to stabilize the global climate .

They store between 90 and 140 billion tons of carbon, thereby helping to stabilize the global climate It represents 10% of the total biomass of the planet .

It represents 10% of the total biomass of the planet Removing its trees to convert its area to agricultural land releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and destabilizes the climate .

medicinal plants

According to a study conducted by the University of “ABC” In São Paulo, the use of the so-called “cat’s claw”, a plant native to the Amazon rainforest, is not only used to treat arthritis and bones, but can also be used to reduce fatigue and improve the quality of life for patients with advanced cancer..

The species of plants that inhabit the Amazon forest are important for the production of foods and other necessities of daily life, as well as providing more than 10,000 species of plants, used as active ingredients in the fields of medicine, cosmetics and biological pest control..

Between the environment and politics

It is noteworthy that Marina Silva, the former Brazilian Minister of Environment and a potential candidate for the same position under President da Silva, said in a message she sent, Saturday, to the climate summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh: “Brazil has returned, in terms of protecting the Amazon rainforest, the largest and decisive in the world. To reduce global warming“.

According to the Associated Press, which conveyed the content of the message, the recent election of leftist President da Silva “constitutes a major shift in how Brazil manages its forests, compared to outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.”.

The agency quoted the former minister as saying: “Da Silva’s attendance at the summit, a month before taking office on January 1, was an indication of his administration’s commitment to protecting forests and taking a leadership role in the fight against climate change.”

She also noted that she “suggested the creation of a government body to focus on climate change,” explaining that “the idea would be to closely regulate climate change, so that things can be addressed in real time, such as greenhouse gas leaks, or weaknesses in climate policy.”

It is reported that da Silva said during a meeting he held, Saturday, with deputies in the capital, Brasilia: “I will travel to Egypt on Monday, and I will have more talks with world leaders in one day than Jair Bolsonaro did in 4 years.”