Mexico.- Mexican journalism is in mourning after the death of Carlos Payán Velver, founder and first director of La Jornadaat the age of 94 years.

The national newspaper confirmed the news. through his Twitter account, where they also highlighted his career as a politician and writer.

Who was Carlos Payan Velver?

The career of Carlos Payán was recognized by the Senate of the Republic in 2018by awarding him the Belisario Domínguez medal for his fight in defense of freedom of expression and human rights.

Born in 1929, Carlos Payán studied Law at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and began his career in journalism at ‘El Machete’, the information organ of the Mexican Communist Party (PCM).

Subsequently, he was deputy director and founder of the newspaper Unomasunowhere he worked with Manuel Becerra Acosta and Miguel Ángel Granados Chapa.

In 1984, together with a group of prominent journalists and writers, he founded the newspaper ‘La Jornada’, a project that he directed until 1996.

The importance of Carlos Payán in Mexican journalism was recognized with the Special Honor Award from the Club of Journalists of Mexico in 1994 and 1995.

In the face of his death, various personalities from the political and journalistic spheres have mourned the loss, including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who sent a hug to his family and friends.