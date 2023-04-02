The Czech Minister of Defense, Yana Chernokhova, said today, Sunday, that her country still has military equipment in its stores that could be sent as aid to Ukraine.
The Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, Karel Rehka, will meet with Czech President Peter Pavel in the coming days to discuss this issue and provide him with a list of equipment that can be sent, according to the Czech Radio Prague today, Sunday.
The Czech Minister of Defense assured Czech TV that she would not mind if China brokered peace between Russia and Ukraine.
The minister added that the most important thing is for the crisis to end as soon as possible.
She added that it is important not to avoid any diplomatic negotiations, whether the mediator is from the West or a country that can also involve the Russian side.
Chernokhova noted that the whole world must do everything possible to ensure that these events end as soon as possible.
Last month, Beijing put forward a 12-point peace plan, calling for a comprehensive ceasefire in the conflict.
#Czechs #statement #sending #military #equipment #Kiev
Leave a Reply