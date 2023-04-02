Increasing access to online education for women can improve their economic opportunities, help them develop new skills and enter new careers: shows a report produced jointly with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

The report Women and Online Education in Emerging Marketsdeveloped by the platform Coursera and the European Commission, showed that 22% of women saw an increase in their income, 40% of whom reported an increase of 10% or more.

Nicole Amaral, Skills Transformation Lead for Latin America and the Caribbean at Coursera, endorses that the study showed that giving women enhanced access to online training can create new career prospects. “That, in turn, could result in job openings and economic growth in Brazil,” she says. A This Is Money listed some digital courses aimed at women. Check it out below and see how to sign up:

Leadership: how to develop high performance teams

Sebrae offers a 4-module course on corporate leadership. Learning is focused on those who work with micro and small companies. The institute guarantees a digital certificate with authenticity verification 100% free. Registration here .

Digital Marketing for Women Entrepreneurs

The #ElaFazHistória program, from Facebook, in partnership with Aliança Empreendedora and Tamo Junto, interested parties can access classes on how to create relevant content for the internet, step by step for creating arts, Marketing theories, among other modules. Registration here.

Grow with Google for Black Women

The Grow with Google course for Black Women helps black women face the challenges that, historically, have been present in building their careers and businesses. Available online for free, the learning touches on topics from black women’s self-esteem to content creation. Registration here.

Awakening the Entrepreneur

Until 04/20, interested parties can enroll in the course Awakening the Entrepreneur, aimed at entrepreneurs who live in popular territories, communities and favelas in Brazil, promoted by Empreende Aí and CCR. Entrepreneurship through practical and theoretical classes are part of the classes. Registration here.

I pro{love}

For those who like technology, here’s another online course tip: HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Programming Logic are explored in the Eu pro{amo} course, an initiative by PrograMaria. The duration is 4 weeks, with applications open until April 10th. Registration here.