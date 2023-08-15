Kepa Arrizabalaga enjoyed his presentation on Tuesday as a new Real Madrid player after being loaned out by Chelsea for a season without a purchase option. The Basque goalkeeper arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu with the complicated mission of trying to ensure that Carlo Ancelotti’s team does not suffer the long-term absence of Thibaut Courtois due to a serious knee injury. A Belgian goalkeeper to whom his colleague from Ondárroa wished a “speedy recovery”, like Militao and Güler, also with knee ailments that force them to undergo surgery.

I hope I can stay for more than a year. I come on loan but we will have time to talk and hopefully with my performance I can make that happen, “Kepa explained at the press conference after his staging with President Florentino Pérez.

It was obligatory to ask him about his frustrated signing in 2018, when he even passed a medical with Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane stopped his signing so as not to bother Keylor Navas, his starter. «In football these situations happen. Nothing can be predicted because it is very changeable. I focus on giving 100% to the club I’m with and now I’m ready to give everything at Madrid. The arrival has been when it had to be. My career has gone as it has gone, I look to the future and my future is Real Madrid”, the former Athletic goalkeeper recounted.

all very fast



International with Spain and fixed for Luis de la Fuente, although his number one is Unai Simón, Kepa detailed how his signing came about after rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia and, above all, from Bayern, a club where his departure was almost tied to get under the orders of Tuchel. “Everything has gone very fast. A couple of days ago I got a call after a workout and everything went into overdrive. They have been intense days and when I had the proposal from Madrid I had everything clear. The decision was very easy. I had proposals from important clubs, but when Madrid’s option was communicated to me, the decision was quick and quite easy.

Arrizabalaga confessed that he is proud to reach the most successful club in the world, which he said grew up with Iker Casillas as an idol. «I said that Madrid is the king of the Champions League because in the last three editions we have faced each other and I have lived it. It is a moment of pride for me because of his legend, his list of winners, his history… I have grown up watching Madrid and my role model as a child was Iker Casillas».

Kepa has already caught up on what Real Madrid means by speaking with his colleague Courtois, who also came to the white club from Stamford Bridge in his day. Comparisons are inevitable, but the Biscayne is not pressured by them. «I have spoken with Courtois. He has had the worst part of a soccer player, which is injuries. He wishes him encouragement and the best possible recovery and hopefully he will be on the green soon. I don’t want to go into comparisons. I come to make my way. What I do or stop doing will be in my name and not for comparisons.

At 28, he took stock of his five years at Chelsea. “The experience is tough. I see my time at Chelsea as a very positive experience even though I have lived through difficult situations. I have fought for titles, I have won them and I have played with great footballers. I have always wanted to stay with the good, even though the situation has not been the best at times. I’m sure stronger and more mature than in 2018.” The cliché remained, the typical “it is one of the most important days of my life” and the traditional “Hala Madrid!”.