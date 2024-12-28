Good news for the world of skiing: the surgical intervention to which he was subjected Cyprien Sarrazin this Friday, a few hours after suffering a serious fall during training for the Bormio descent, has developed wellas reported by the French Ski Federation (FFS).

Through a message on its social networks, the FFS explained this Saturday that the operation Its objective was to decompress the hematoma that had formed inside the skull as a result of the accident.

“The operation went well”stressed the federation, which has pointed out that for now the French skier is still under anesthesia and that it will provide more information on his state of health throughout the day.

Sarrazin, 30 years old and with five victories in the Alpine Skiing World Cup, one of them in precisely the same event just a year ago, lost control at high speed during a jump in the second rehearsal prior to the test and was ejected at the bottom of the Stelvio track, which was frozen.

The athlete, who He hit his back and head hard. and cut the safety net of the slope with one of his own skis, which he even crossed, he had to be evacuated by helicopter to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, a hemorrhage between two meninges, the result of a head trauma. serious.

Friday’s training was interrupted for more than half an hour and in the same area where Sarrazin crashed, another accident occurred, that of the Swiss Joshua Mettler. Likewise, the Italian Pietro Zazzi suffered, when he fell on another section of the track after touching one of the doors, a tibia and fibula fracture.