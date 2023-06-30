As the meteorologist Juan Espinoza Luna advanced, Tropical Storm 2-E will intensify to become Category 1 Hurricane Beatriz during the early hours of Friday June 30according to the general coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Alejandra Méndez Girón.

At a press conference, the SMN leader warned that According to forecasts, Hurricane Beatriz could make landfall on Friday or Saturday on the coasts of the states of Michoacán, Colima or Jalisco.

Let us remember that Espinoza Luna, in his social networks, foresaw that the trajectory of the cyclone could lead it to hit Sinaloa during the first days of July, as was published in the journalistic note that you will read below.

According to the Conagua report at 9:00 p.m., in its meteorological advisory number 005-23, the still Tropical Storm 2-E is located approximately 160 kilometers south-southwest of Acapulco and 190 km south of Técpan, Guerrero.

Trajectory and affected states

As you already read in the first note below the third paragraph, the meteorologist Juan Espinoza Luna, a couple of days ago, predicted that the path of cyclone 2-E it would remain parallel to the Mexican coasts in the Pacific Ocean until it impacted in the center / north of Sinaloa.

On the other hand, the SMN of Conagua affirmed this Thursday, June 29 that hurricane beatrice would move over the waters of the same ocean, but would have as point of impact the aforementioned Michoacán, Colima or Jalisco, far from Sinaloa.

The presence of the meteor, together with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean towards the west, center and southeast of the Republic, will cause heavy to very heavy rains, electric shocks and gusts of wind.

The weather forecast expects torrential rains, between 150 and 250 mm, in Guerrero and Oaxaca; intense rains, between 75 and 150 mm, in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Chiapas and Veracruz; very heavy rainfall, from 50 to 75 mm, in the State of Mexico (Edomex) and Tabasco; as well as strong ones, from 25 to 50 mm, in Morelos and Puebla.

In addition, it will have gusts of wind of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour (km/h) and waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the beach of Guerreo and Oaxaca.

The agency recommends taking precautions before possible electrical activity, landslides, overflows of rivers and streams, floods, etc.