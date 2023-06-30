Both Portuguese but very different: José self-centered, Tiago more cerebral. They can prove invaluable if they go forward together
there are many things that divide them, starting with the generation gap. Josè Mourinho, 60 years old, is a spit and split baby boomer, one of those who have thrown the cookie cutter. A generation of visionaries, selfish and ravenous. The world is an immense opportunity and they set out confidently to conquer. Doubt does not touch them.
#Rome #Mou #Pinto #pair #winners #loose #cannons
Leave a Reply