The Technogym Village in Cesena hosted the Scientific Summit dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. “Cycling will be even more spectacular”, comments Paolo Bellino, General Manager of RCS Sport

Sarah Frederick

On May 15, Technogym, Tour of Italy And Gazette Active organized a conference on the evolution of cycling training in the age of Artificial Intelligence. An important opportunity for discussion and analysis, the day after the arrival of the protagonists of the Corsa Rosa at the Technogym Village in Cesena, chosen as the finish line of the ninth stage, together with the host Nerio Alessandri, CEO and Founder of Technogym, and the General Manager of RCS Sport Paolo Bellino.

Sports and well-being — To raise the curtain of the event the words of President Alessandri, who underlined the importance of sport and exercise as medicine to feel good and healthy: “Today we want to take a step forward, which means using Artificial Intelligence so that it is useful not only to the cycling champion but to everyone, from the elderly to the sedentary, from those with health problems to healthy individuals”. A theme warmly shared with Davide Cassaniface and voice known to all fans of the sector.

Cyclists training: focus on 4 points — Silvano Zanuso, Technogym Scientific Communication & Research Managerhas chosen to address four important topics for cyclist training: the Forcethe nutritiondata analysis through the new technologies, evaluation and monitoring. “Artificial Intelligence is a young technology, but one that requires the skills of Human Intelligence”: each aspect was therefore explored in a round table, with exceptional experts from all over Europe. See also Vettel: "Schumacher did a great job with a poor Haas"

The force — Iñigo Mujiica, Associate Professor at the University of the Basque Country and consultant for the athletic training of many elite athletes, highlighted how much thestrength training is essential for professionals, because it improves power, reduces the risk of injury and delays fatigue, thus improving their performance. “The main fear of cyclists is that of spending too much time in the gym practicing strength workouts, and thus excessively increasing muscle mass, to the detriment of ‘lightness’. However, to obtain effective results that can positively influence their performance, you need to find the right balance and one session a week is sufficient with heavy loads and emphasis on speed in the concentric, therefore active, phase of the movement”. Daily basis Instead, core training is requiredmade up of the abdomino-lumbar muscles, so that the pedaling movement is effective and efficient: “10 minutes a day all year round are more than enough, you don’t need to spend hours on this type of training. I recommend exercises such as the plank, the side plank and all possible variations of the exercise”.

Nutrition — Nutrition is also fundamental for the improvement of athletic performance, an aspect that he has studied in depth Asker Jeukendrup, Visiting Professor at Loughborough University and nutritionist for Jumbo Visma and exercise physiologist: “each meal should be considered as a small brick in the construction of performance capabilities, and must contain the right amount of carbohydrateswhich varies depending on how much and how you train, and protein, of which 25 grams are generally provided per meal. So by combining the right amount of both, much of the nutritional work has already been done. It is also important to focus on the variety of foods and on a ‘colourful’ diet. This applies to all meals, therefore breakfast, lunch and dinner, but also for mid-day snacks”. See also Is there room for Asensio in a hypothetical Real Madrid with Kylian Mbappé?

Artificial intelligence — The professor Vincenzo Lo Monaco, AI & Continual Learning Assistant Professor at the University of Pisa, underlined the importance of data quality to generate predictions useful for achieving the goal, through Artificial Intelligence. He explained that these technologies allow machines to perform better and, consequently, customize training sessions for every type of athlete, amateur or professional: “With Technogym tools this is possible from data recovery through the cloud platform to the use of these machines with optimized performance”. We often ask ourselves: can artificial intelligence completely replace the role of a doctor or a specialist? “The human factor will always be important in any case and can never be completely replaced”.

Evaluation and monitoring — Dr. Massimo Massarini, Sports Physician at Vitalia Progetti Saluteexplained the meaning of the assessment of the athlete’s potential: it consists of a series of tests that are carried out in the laboratory, which serve to characterize the characteristics of the athlete, highlighting any physical or health problems, to then analyze their performance capacity. The monitoring, on the other hand, concerns the continuous follow-up of training data, to constantly optimize the workload that the athlete must carry out, in order to avoid overloads or, on the contrary, exploit and integrate his potential to the fullest. “We can monitor the cyclist’s data by keeping under control not only the performance data, but also other variables such as blood sugar, sleep quality, heart rate variability. If we collect information in the right way, it will be possible create an initial photograph of the athleteto then support it over time, through data collection platforms, with very often reliable predictions”. See also Wanda-L-Gante, it's over: "She forbade him to enter, he kicked the gate"

Sports and Entertainment — At the conclusion of the event, the words of Paolo Bellino, General Manager of RCS Sport who emphasized the fact that “artificial intelligence will make the narration of cycling on TV even more spectacular”.