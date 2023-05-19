Hernan Manrique, one of the Reserve’s trainers Velez Sarsfielddied this Friday after decompensating in the preview of the game that the team was to play against Racing, for the date 17 of the Projection tournament. He suffered cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital, according to what the club reported.

“With immense pain we regret to announce the recent death of Hernán Manrique, one of the Reserve coaches, who decompensated before the game and suffered a cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital,” details the tweet published on the official account of Vélez, Reserve tournament leader with 37 points.

The facts

Vélez led 2-0 at the end of the first half with goals from Facundo Pimienta and Francisco Pozzo. But when the footballers arrived at the Villa Olímpica locker room, they found out the fateful news related to Manrique.

“He was a very loved guy throughout the club. The players were moved and that is why the game was suspended,” said a source close to Fortín. Television transmission, through the platform LPF Play, of the Professional League, was interrupted. The match did not continue and, in fact, it cannot be found in the content library within that portal, as is the case with the matches that have already been played.

“It was a normal training day, except for the fact that the Reserve was playing,” recalled Pedro Larraquy, Vélez’s technical secretary for the inferiors, on ESPN. And he added: “Everything was normal. Apparently, in the technical talk, his chest hurt a little. The doctors decided that he should not enter the field. He stayed in the locker room. During the first half we received the news that he had had a cardiac arrest and that he was urgently taken to the hospital ”.

At first, and due to its high complexity, the doctors who treated Manrique thought of transferring him to the Posadas hospital. Later, given the worsening of the case, they decided on a closer care center.

Then came the terrible news. We couldn’t believe it. The technicians from the different divisions were arriving and having to give them that news was crazy. The same boys from the Reserve had to be given that news at halftime. They couldn’t go out to play anymore, of course. The match was suspended. We are wrong, because he was an excellent professional. An excellent person, a barbaric guy. Always happy, dedicated to his work, to ensure that his Reserve always fights well at the top, as he was doing. A barbaric guy!” Larraquy lamented.

⚫ It is with great pain that we regret to report the recent death of Hernán Manrique, one of the Reserve coaches who decompensated before the game and suffered a cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital. See you forever, Stick. pic.twitter.com/TV8mQ2zFzb — Velez Sarsfield (@Velez) May 19, 2023

“Marcelo Bravo warned us of the situation,” said Claudio Estenssoro, a kinesiologist at the Fortín Reserve. “Bravo had to give the technical talk with“ Palito ”and he didn’t see it well. Beyond the fact that Palito approached, Bravo warned us that he did not see it well. It shocked me a lot and I couldn’t continue in the locker room. I came here and I didn’t see him anymore,” Estenssoro recalled on ESPN.

The Nation, Argentina

GDA