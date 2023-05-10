Cycling | A dog caused a mass crash in the Tour of Italy – really bad luck for the star cyclist

Remco Evenepoel, one of the top drivers, was among those who crashed on the fifth stage of the Tour of Italy.

Cycling A dangerous moment was experienced at the very beginning of the fifth stage of the Tour of Italy on Wednesday.

A dog that got lost on the cyclists’ path caused several cyclists to fall, says, among other things Cyclingnews.

After 19 kilometers of the 171 kilometer rainy stage had been ridden, Davide Ballerini dodged a dog that ran close to the cyclists. As a result, Ballerini fell and slid to the left side of the road.

At the same time, other cyclists also fell and particularly bad luck happened to the 2022 road cycling world champion, the Belgian Remco to Evenepoel.

His bike hit a drink bottle that fell from the overturned bike. Evenepoel lost control of his bike and crashed on the right side of the road.

The doctor arrived quickly. Evenepoel was sitting on the ground, but he was still able to continue the race. There was plenty of time to leave the main team.

Evenepoel and Ballerini both ride in the Soudal-Quickstep stable. After four stages, Evenepoel was second in the combined times. Previously, he also led the tour.

The fifth stage is still in progress.