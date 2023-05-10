GI could never say that the coffee of my life was a creamy flat white drunk in a hipster café in Singapore. Or a caramel-colored iced coffee discovered on a beach promenade in Malaga. But it is not like that.

The coffee of my life is mostly roasted to the point of burning slop that has been insulted so often that it has become a swear word itself: the office coffee. I don’t drink any other coffee away from home, we drink it, more often than him. At the same time, no other coffee is so hated. We employees liken it to the smell of detergent, the stench of wet dogs, tea from youth hostel days, and mold. When I mention office coffee in a phone call to a saleswoman from a coffee factory, she snorts with indignation. “It’s hard enough at work as it is. These people in particular need good coffee,” she says. “And then it’s often so unspeakably bad!”

Office coffee has such a legendary bad reputation that trying to escape from it has become a lifestyle of sorts. Everywhere in the open-plan offices there are French presses, porcelain filters, AeroPress, even capsule machines. Self-respecting companies have set up a chic café for their employees, which serves barista coffee with hearts in milk froth. Those who can’t access rush down busy streets to coffee shops where they can pay €4.50 for a reasonable latte. Some people extend the painstakingly bought “good” coffee with hot water from the tea kitchen so that it doesn’t run out so quickly.

Office coffee has it harder than any other

On days when, despite everything, only coffee in the office remains, we try to trick our taste. We walk to different floors every day because we are convinced that fully automatic coffee is better there. We demand modern machines and at least think the new office coffee is excellent for a week. We drink our way through the 24 “coffee variations” that the machine offers – and then realize that lungo and ristretto taste just as lousy as work as the americano.

Office coffee has it harder than any other. We will always find it worse than the café au lait in the French bistro around the corner or the espresso after Sunday lunch. We don’t realize what we have in him until he’s taken from us. Just like at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, I was struggling with my broken pad machine when I was forced to work from home. When I was feeling lonely, I went to a website that played office noises – the sound of the coffee machine was particularly soothing.

I call the saleswoman at the coffee factory again. She has reached her boss, Ralf Heincke. Heincke used to be a sports journalist – in an industry where more coffee is drunk than in any other office. Today he roasts coffee in Upper Bavaria. At first it seemed like bad luck that Heincke’s “Martermühle” roastery launched its “Kaffee Büromixture” almost at the same time as the start of Corona. But then people bought them anyway and wrote to Heincke: It’s nice that they can now drink an office coffee at home. So they felt a bit like being among colleagues in the home office.







It has to be said that Heincke’s hand-roasted “office blend” has nothing to do with cheap mass-produced coffee. That he called it that because he wants to show that work and good coffee are not mutually exclusive. Despite everything, Germans drink an average of two and a half cups of coffee a day in the office. That’s why the “office mixture” is particularly low in acid and therefore harmless to the stomach even in large quantities. Office coffee, according to the “Martermühle”, “has evolved from cheap filter coffee into something to enjoy”. So maybe this column is the beginning of a farewell – even if we employees can’t imagine it yet.