Although the matter does not technically change the date of exit in our area, Amazon has announced that it has brought forward the launch of the Fallout TV series on Prime Videomoved to April 10 in the USA, therefore one day earlier than what had been announced, with date and time announced more precisely.
In any case, in our area the date remains that of April 11th, due to the time difference, but at least there is now greater precision regarding when we will be able to start seeing the Fallout series, which promises to be a of the major television productions this year.

An early start
All 8 episodes of the Fallout TV series will therefore be available from Thursday 11 April 2024 at 3:00 amregarding Italian time.
The launch of Fallout was in fact brought forward to 6 pm on April 10th PT time in the USA, which corresponds to 3 am the next day in our area. Not exactly a convenient time, but if nothing else it means that the series will be available from early morning, ready for when we wake up on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, we have seen that Amazon has already secured 25 million dollars for season 2 from California, even before the first season has been launched, while the first evaluations speak of a brilliant and more violent series than expected.
