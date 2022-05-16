The week of Netflix Geeked is coming. The celebration of Netflix of everything geeky, which in the world of Netflix means science fiction and fantasy shows, offers a preview of upcoming shows and returning seasons for some of the streaming giant’s biggest hits.

Today’s trailer confirms that Geeked Week will arrive on June 6 and run until June 10, bringing with it new looks on the upcoming seasons of Stranger Things, Umbrella Academy, Darkness and Bones, and Cuphead. The video also shows us some fragments of the new series arriving, including Sandman and the anime Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners was announced in June 2020. Set in the Night City of Cyberpunk 2077, the show will be about a young man forced to become an “edgerunner,” a mercenary outlaw willing to do anything if the price is right. For the occasion, the Cyberpunk Twitter account also recalled the appointment.



Netflix hasn’t provided a release date, but we can probably expect some announcements of this kind during Geeked Week.

Source: VGC