Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten a major relaunch thanks in part to Cyberpunk: EdgerunnersNetflix animated TV series from which this is also based Lucy cosplay from roga_na_nogein one of the most convincing reproductions of the character of the animated series.

Lucyna Kushinada, known as Lucy, is probably the best known face of the series next to that of the protagonist, who has now become a sort of symbol of animated series produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger in collaboration. She is a complex and layered character, but also decidedly charismatic and fascinating, which makes her a favorite subject for cosplayers.

The costume, in this case, is very close to the original one in the animated series, including the inevitable hairstyle that recalls Lucy’s futuristic and sci-fi style. Roga_na_noge then added some background elements and effects to more precisely capture the Cyberpunk-style atmosphere.

The look that emerges is really close to that of the original, including in this case also the glacial gaze that characterizes Lucy from the animated series.

