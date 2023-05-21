In Mexico, being one of the most vulnerable population groups in the country, the elderly have, fundamentally, two constitutional supports: on the one hand, the bimonthly pension, and, on the other hand, the card issued by the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

In this sense, regarding the card of the National Institute of Older Adults, below we will be in charge of answering one of the questions that many of the elderly people ask themselves, and that has to do with the fact if, once expired, they can continue using it.

INAPAM card: Can you continue using the DISCOUNTS card if it has already EXPIRED?

As we explained previously, the Mexican State makes available to the elderly in the Mexican Republic different social programs so that they can benefit from them.

One of the programs that most benefits seniors is the card from the National Institute for Older Adults, with which they can obtain a series of discounts and promotions in different stores and services.

Nevertheless, Many Mexican seniors wonder if, once the effective date has expired, their cards will continue to be valid of the National Institute of Older Adults.

Not a few seniors may worry that, seeing that their INAPAM card has expired, they can no longer use it. In view of this, the owner of the Welfare Secretariat has been responsible for clearing this doubt.

It was during his transmission of the program “Wellness Responds”where the secretary Ariadna Montiel Reyesat the express question of an elderly adult, made it clear that, even if the validity of the INAPAM card has expired, seniors can continue using it to have access to discounts and promotions.

However, the federal official maintained that the best thing is to make the change in the National Institute for Older Adults, recalling that, in recent years, the new credentials no longer have an effective date, so that the elderly do not go around as much.

“You can continue using it, but preferably let’s update your INAPAM credential. Now we are NOT setting a date, because we do not want them to go around a lot, but it would be nice if you could do it (the change),” he replied during the transmission made from the social network Facebook.

With the above, if you have an INAPAM credential issued before the present government, it is advisable that you go to the dependency facilities and renew the plastic, since these new cards are not valid.