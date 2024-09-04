Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game, the board game based on the video game of the same name, is coming to life. The fundraising campaign on the Gamefound website has been a complete success and on its first day it raised more than a million dollars.

In fact, the goal was $100,000 and it currently exceeds $1.6 million. The amazing thing is that it keeps going up, which shows that there are many people who want to have this item.

In March 2024 CD Projekt and Go On Board announced that they would open this campaign to make the board game Cyberpunk 2077The idea is that it is a cooperative narrative experience.

Players take on the role of characters from the game, such as V, Jackie, Judy or Panam. They must also complete available missions to earn money and respect on the streets. The approach certainly sounds very appealing.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game won’t be the first board game based on CD Projekt’s creation. In fact, it would be the third. Previously, Cyberpunk Red was available, as well as Edgerunners: Combat Zone.

As you can see in the photos we share with you, the idea behind this new game is to offer a complete experience with hundreds of cards, dozens of plastic cubes and dice, as well as more than 24 miniatures.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game is ideally played by 1-4 players and a game should take around 60-90 minutes to complete. The fundraising campaign is promoting an additional feature, the Afterlife Mission Generator, which can generate custom missions that extend replayability.

Now, what is the price of the game? The standard version will cost $79 (MX$1,564.82 pesos) and the Deluxe Edition will cost $139 (MX$2,753.30 pesos).

Other news related to Cyberpunk 2077 As a franchise, a new anime based on it is on the way, and thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the voice of a deceased actor was able to be recovered.

With details from TechRaptor. Apart from Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game we also have more geek information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.