Colonel Matviychuk pointed out the shortage of modern artillery in the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experiencing a significant shortage of modern artillery, military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk told Lenta.ru. He also added that Ukraine has problems with the automation of its existing equipment.

“The Gvozdika artillery units handed over by Bulgaria are still our Soviet equipment. This is a 122-mm howitzer with a firing range of about 18 kilometers, bulletproof armor,” Matviychuk said. “This is an old machine, it only works if it is well maintained.”

In the military operations in which Ukraine is forced to participate today, the colonel believes that the Gvozdika will be of little help, primarily because it cannot be automated.

“It needs to be equipped with new command vehicle systems that only Russia has. NATO options are not suitable. Of course, the Gvozdikas will be counted as combat units, but they are not modern weapons,” the military man emphasized. “The artillery that the Ukrainian Armed Forces initially had is almost out of order. What NATO is transferring is of different calibers, there is no systemic approach there. So Ukraine needs to create artillery practically from scratch, automate it. At the moment, we see a shortage of modern artillery.”

Earlier it was reported that Bulgaria transferred self-propelled artillery units “Gvozdika” to Ukraine. It is specified that for each weapon and ammunition transferred to Kyiv, Bulgaria will receive financial compensation, which will be reinvested in the modernization of the Ground Forces and other branches of the armed forces of the country.