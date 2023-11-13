The British author Thomas Harding wants to clarify the circumstances of the murder of the family of Robert Einstein, the Nobel Prize winner’s cousin. The murder of the three women in August 1944 was never solved. Now Harding is allowed to see the investigation files.

Dhe British author and journalist Thomas Harding has won a spectacular victory before the Neustadt an der Weinstrasse administrative court. The judges recognized his right to view a complete public prosecutor’s investigation file. The judgment will be published in a few days; the main considerations are already known to the FAZ (ref.: 5 K 75/23.NW).

Murder on August 3, 1944 near Florence

Harding, author of the book “Hanns and Rudolf” about the Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höß, is currently researching the circumstances surrounding the murder of Robert Einstein’s wife, Nina, and their daughters Luce and Cici on August 3, 1944 near Florence. The crime against the family of Nobel Prize winner Albert Einstein’s cousin was never solved by prosecutors in Italy and Germany. Nevertheless, the actions were documented by the Allies and were even the subject of the film “Il cielo cade” with Isabella Rossellini.