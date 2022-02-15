The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 it was one of the most memorable in the entire history of video games, and not for the good. The title of CD Projekt RED in fact, it came out in a far from dazzling form, with a PC version that is all in all acceptable, but with versions for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles to forget. In general, which is valid for all versions, the game is undermined by countless bugs and problems that often make it unplayable (even if tested on more powerful machines). However a leak today seems to have revealed the arrival of the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077which could be confirmed shortly.

This was captured via Twitter by Nibel, who in turn proposed the image of a screen that seems to reveal the immediate availability of the update.

As you can see from the tweet that we propose below, the image shown appears to be authentic, and could be part of the streaming event of CD Projekt RED scheduled for this afternoon at 16:00.

Also according to the same image, it seems that one will be available on the Xbox Series S and Series X free trial of the enhanced version. We therefore look forward to the scheduled event, to discover new updates and, in this case, the official announcement of the next-gen version of the chat Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen patch will launch today together with a free trial according to an official Xbox Netherlands post that went up early https://t.co/FJjW3UUcqe – Nibel (@Nibellion) February 15, 2022

We do not know what to expect, but it seems really difficult that after all this time, and especially being under the magnifying glass of the whole world, the Polish studio did not take the right steps to present their product.

The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 has the task of solving the countless technical problems encountered by players, from bugs to glitches, crashes, even system errors and fatigue of the platforms themselves where it runs.

The curiosity will also lie in seeing to what extent the graphics will be improved, but also the speed of the uploads is taken under examination.

Update: on Twitch, the developer is showing the next-gen patch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, also revealing the Ray Tracing present for the versions, which are very similar in quality and offer real steps forward compared to the old-gen .

Update 2: There is also a diagram that highlights the improvements of patch 1.5, this is already available.