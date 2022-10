How did you feel about this matter?

Two soldiers who volunteered to fight for Russia in the Ukrainian war fired on Saturday at other soldiers at a Russian military firing range in Belgorod, an oblast on the border with the country invaded by Moscow in February.

According to information from the Russian Defense Ministry, reproduced by international news agencies, the two volunteers killed 11 people and wounded 15 others before being killed.

The ministry reported that the two volunteers were from a country that was part of the Soviet Union, whose name was not given, and classified the incident as a terrorist attack.

Russia announced in September a mobilization of 300,000 reservists for the war in Ukraine, of which 222,000 have already been mobilized.

However, there are constant reports that these new soldiers are being sent to the battlefield without proper training and equipment.