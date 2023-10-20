CD Projekt Red has announced the patch 2.02 Of Cyberpunk 2077, also valid for the Phantom Liberty expansion. He did not reveal the launch date, but spoke of an imminent publication. We are talking about a stability updatethat is, it will solve some of the residual bugs.

The Polish development studio also shared the most important changes, such as the rebalancing of courier mission timers, or some issues with skill progression. However, most of the fixes will be related to various quests.

One of the bugs The most annoying of those resolved concerns the weakening of some cyberware at tier 1 after installing patch 2.01. It could have already been remedied with a mod, but now there is the official solution.

Finally, it will be possible to mark some vehicles as favorites in the vehicle call menu.