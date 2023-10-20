Four flights scheduled to depart this Friday from Jorge Newbery Airport They received bomb threats. As a result of what happened, LA NACIÓN was able to confirm that a plane was evacuated and that the pre-boarding area was cleared..

According to sources from Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, the bomb threats They were sent to the company chat and were directed to four flights to Mendoza: two were in charge of the company Flybondi, one of Aerolíneas Argentinas and the last of Jet Smart.

Israeli and US embassies evacuated in Buenos Aires, Argentina due to bomb threat

“Only the 9:45 Flybondi flight disembarked, the rest depart later,” the spokespersons detailed regarding the evacuation operation that was set up for the alert. Later, they specified that the other affected flights are AR1448 MDZ, whose departure was scheduled for 10:40; the WJ3244 MDZ, with departure time at 11:45; and FB5064 MDZ, which would leave Aeroparque at 3:05 p.m.

In statements to LN, one of the passengers who were in the pre-boarding area When the threats were received, he said: “They have evacuated us all, they made us leave the pre-boarding area and we are waiting for news.” The man, identified as Damián, added that he “was about to leave for Bahía Blanca” when security personnel approached him and asked him to leave the place. “There is no more data, they say that it will be at least two hours until they check the area,” he concluded.

While the required expertise is being developed and until the veracity of the warning is verified, it was decided to suspension of takeoffs and landingsAirport sources informed Télam. In relation to the second situation, it was indicated that the planes that were close to landing were diverted to the Ezeiza International Airport.

The Airport Security Police (PSA) works at the Aeroparque facilities, with the participation of the Explosives Brigade.

Threats to the Israeli and US embassies

What happened this morning at the international airport occurs one day after the arrest of a young man accused of sending bomb threats on Wednesday by the Israeli and US embassies. After his arrest, the suspect denied having been responsible for the shipments, but after the investigation, Justice ordered that he remain detained.

The accused, 18 years old, was investigated by federal judge Ariel Lijo for the crime of “public intimidation” and the suspicion of the investigators is that this same accused has a direct relationship with the threats that the police had received last August. U.S. Embassy.

Photograph of a police Bomb Squad vehicle in the vicinity of the United States embassy, ​​in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Photo: EFE/ Luciano González

Furthermore, the spokespersons reported that, according to the investigation, it is also believed that the accused is responsible for a series of intimidating messages that at the beginning of this month they received the different official email accounts of the embassies of the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and the Delegation of the European Union.

According to the sources, the common denominator of these messages consisted specifically of bomb threats made to the different diplomatic headquarters, accompanied by threats towards the different embassy officials.

