CD Projekt RED had foreseen the development of a multiplayer game set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, but in the end this project did not come to any conclusion. Now, the team explains why that decision was made, stating that multiplayer activities will be added to the Cyberpunk and The Witcher franchises gradually.

Philipp Weber, senior quest designer and coordinator of Cyberpunk 2077, who is also the narrative director of the next Witcher game, gave more details to Eurogamer as to why multiplayer was never made. “We really needed to look at what Cyberpunk’s priorities were [dopo il lancio]. The priority was for the core experience to be playable in a really good state.”

“And essentially, the shift in priorities meant that other R&D projects had to be dropped. With Cyberpunk we wanted to do many things at the same time and we had to focus and say, ‘Okay, what’s the important part? Yeah, we’re going to do that part really well.””

Cyberpunk 2077 can get quite chaotic

Simply put, the team realized that there was no way they could handle developing a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 and that it was much better to focus on single player gameplay.

Speaking of what CD Projekt RED is making right now, we know that The Witcher 3 free DLC doesn’t have a Switch version release date yet.