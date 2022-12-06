An electric sedan from 800hpequipped with advanced software and technologies that will help the driver choose the best way to enjoy behind the wheel, enhancing driving dynamics in full style Alfa Romeo. The transition to sustainable mobility will not distort the DNA of the Arese-based car manufacturer, as Jean-Philippe Imparato has repeatedly stressed. In a recent interview, the Alfa Romeo CEO returned to the theme of energy transition, with the Stellantis group brand preparing to produce only battery-powered cars from 2027. Among these there will also be the future flagship, a very high-performance car that it will resume the driving characteristics of Giulia and Stelvio, effectively representing the state of the electric art for the Italian brand.

This electric Alfa Romeo will be the first car to be based on the Stellantis STLA Large platformthus taking full advantage of the benefits that this architecture can offer. “We will be the first in the Stellantis group to incorporate the future electronic architecture of the STLA brain. This means that we will have the best software technology, with 5G, artificial intelligence… – said the French manager in an interview with Automobile Propre magazine – In addition to this, customers will be able to drive this car with the same sensations and the same behavior on the road as a current Giulia or Stelvio. The power will go from 350 to more than 800 HP”.

The arrival of a new flagship that in all likelihood it will not have the shapes of an SUV it will not condemn Giulia to disappear from the Alfa Romeo range. Learned is indeed convinced that in the future of the brand. there are still sedans, a type of car that would go well with the electric and with the search for aerodynamic efficiency: “Electricity is efficiency. A bit like airplanes. The sedan is more streamlined. For me, the industry is moving back towards this type of car. So yes, there will be a future Giulia. And from having attended the design meetings, I can tell you she will have a pretty face.”