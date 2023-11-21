













However, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition It can be purchased both digitally and physically in some markets starting December 5. If you are one of those who have not yet tried this title CD Project RED and they have the correct console or hardware to run it on PC, this is the opportunity they have been waiting for.

One detail that you should not lose sight of is that this will be the first exclusive version in physical format for the next generation, since before you could only purchase the Xbox One or PS4 version and update it digitally to enjoy it natively both Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Likewise, the game returns in time for the end of the year and just before The Game Awards where it was nominated in the Best Narrative, Best Acting, Best Community Support and Ongoing Gamewhich refers to the fact that it is a video game that receives constant updates.

Cyberpunk 2077: How much is the Phantom Liberty expansion worth?

If you already have Cyberpunk 2077 On Xbox One or PS4 we remind you that you can now update the game to its Xbox Series X|S or PS5 version at no additional cost. It is worth noting that it is under the aforementioned platforms that the game has its best presentation.

However, Phantom Liberty, the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is available in both the Xbox and PlayStation digital stores at 615 MXN or 29.99 USD respectively. On PC, through Steam, this DLC has a price of 649 MXN.

If you don’t have the game outright, perhaps the Ultimate Edition is for you, as it already contains the video game, DLC, updates and more. It is even a good opportunity to preserve it and have it in physical format. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

