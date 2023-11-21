Wolff’s dig

The approach of the Abu Dhabi weekend is rekindling some controversies from the past that Formula 1 probably thought it had definitively left behind. Instead, immediately after the Las Vegas race, some controversial references began reopened the discussion on some of the most controversial pages in the recent history of the Circus. The first was Toto Wolffwhich talking about the duel between Ferrari and Mercedes for second place in the championship has sent a controversial message remotely to Michael Masithe former F1 Race Director who in 2021 found himself ‘refereeing’, with the outcome we all know, the world championship duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Always during the days in which the queen category of motorsport was engaged in the glittering weekend of Las Vegas, another voice was raised to indicate the alleged injustices suffered in the past by Lewis Hamilton. She is the strongest tennis player of all time, Serena Williams, who is a huge F1 fan but above all is a dear personal friend of Hamilton. On Instagram, commenting on a post published by the American channel ESPN F1 in which Toto Wolff explained that he was motivated to take the #44 to the top of the world for the eighth time in his career, the American champion published a poisonous comment.

Serena’s dig

“[Hamilton] He should have already had 9 [di titoli]. But…don’t make me talk”, the message posted by Williams. The reference, in addition to the obvious conclusion of the 2021 World Cup, would seem to be – but this is our interpretation – to the 2016 season. Even in that case, Hamilton only gave up in the last race, but in a direct confrontation with his then teammate Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton has cast suspicion on that championship several times in the past, questioning in particular the choice of Mercedes, which at the beginning of the year decided to Swap mechanic teams between German and English in the hope – vain in that case – of making the team more united. Williams’ comment was appreciated by many users, reaching exceed 1400 likes in the space of a few days. Certainly the Hamilton-world titles argument continues divide the Formula 1 public even now two years after the last world championship challenge in which the champion from Stevenage was involved.