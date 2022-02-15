Concluded the actions of day five of Grita México Closure 2022the strip of Puebla, commanded by strategist Nicolás Larcamón, is at the top of the general table with 11 units, remaining unbeaten in quality, with a proactive direct game that has amazed more than one. In the middle of the celebration of the Enfranjados, they have added a couple more news to their reality: The first of them, to fulfill the dream of Dylan, a small fan who was caught on camera last weekend.

On the other hand, they congratulated, through their social networks, the Mexican midfielder Diego Goodan element that is entrenched in the starting eleven of Nicolás Larcamon, as one of the leaders on the field of play; who, over the weekend, during the match against the Red and Blacks of the Atlas, played 200 games in the top circuit (78 of them with the strip jersey in two lived stages), being one of those spoiled by the fans fringed.

De Buen made his debut in the highest circuit with the UNAM Pumas team, on August 28, 2011, facing the Blue Cross’s Celeste Machine, after having passed the entire basic forces process with the Universitarios. In the Apertura of 2012, his arrival at the Puebla team was made official; tournament in which he played a total of 14 matches, 13 of them as a starter, in addition to scoring his first two goals in the maximum circuit against San Luis and Rayados de Monterrey.

The good performances during the 12 months that he was linked to the Puebla team drew attention in different Mexican soccer camps, with the Tuzos del Pachuca being the institution that would take over the services of the Mexican midfielder, starting in 2014: from Buen He was part of the Hidalguense squad that fell in the final against the Fiera de León. After that, he ended up in two more institutions, in the maximum circuit: Xolos de Tijuana and Santos Laguna, in the latter, just over three years.

At the beginning of 2020, De Buen continued his career in Ascenso Mx with the Jaiba Brava squad, with which he won the league title in his second campaign, scoring the decisive goal that gave the team the victory. Tampico. As of Guardianes 2021 he joined the Puebla Strip in his second stage with the institution; He has played a total of 33 games, 28 of them in the regular phase and the rest in the great party of Mexican soccer, collaborating with a score in favor of the Poblanos cause against the Tuzos del Pachuca on the Cuauhtémoc field.