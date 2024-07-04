The National Conference for the Creation of a Cyber ​​Capacity Building Ecosystem, organized and promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation together with the Agency for National Cybersecurity (ACN), took place on Tuesday, July 2. The proceedings were opened by the Vice President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Antonio Tajani, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and the Director General of the Agency for National Cybersecurity Bruno Frattasi. The aim of the conference was to set up, together with the most relevant Italian players in the cybersecurity sector, a systemic approach in the creation of a cybersecurity ecosystem capable of competing on the international scene.

HWG Sababa highlighted to the institutional and private interlocutors present at the Conference, its expertise, experience and know-how in sharing approaches, provision of services and products on different markets and scenarios, providing ideas considered extremely interesting so that the Country’s cybersecurity system as a whole can compete even beyond the national territory. In particular, the activities that HWG Sababa carries out in South America, Asia and the Middle East were illustrated with particular focus on cybersecurity systems provided to sixteen central banks in emerging countries and cooperation with universities, research centers and competence centers.

“Our task is to provide support in building cyber skills and implementing security operation center processes and systems.” declared Alessio Aceti, CEO of HWG Sababa, during his speech. “We have a great expertise in the sector, from the implementation of protection and access management systems, to the design and management of OT solutions for the protection of critical infrastructures. HWG Sababa also carries out training and skills transfer activities towards local teams, both within institutions, such as central banks, and towards local integration and consulting companies”, concluded Aceti.