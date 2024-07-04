An electric bicycle exploded in a residential building in Saratov, a woman was injured

An electric bicycle exploded in a residential building in Saratov, injuring a woman. This was reported by the regional Ministry of Health, reports RIA News.

“She was hospitalized in a moderate condition in one of the medical institutions in the city of Saratov,” the department reported.

As the head of the city Lada Mokrousova clarified Telegramdue to the explosion in the house, the partition between apartments collapsed and a fire started. Specialists are working on the scene, the authorities are ready to temporarily accommodate residents in temporary housing.

Earlier, in the Vyborg district of St. Petersburg, a man was injured when an electric scooter caught fire in an apartment. As a result of the incident, a 38-year-old man was hospitalized – he was diagnosed with a burn on his left foot.