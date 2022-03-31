The website of the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae) remains offline and services are unavailable since last Tuesday (29). Sebrae confirmed on a social network that it suffered a cyberattack.

“Sebrae investigates the causes and works to restore systems to normalize access to service channels as quickly as possible, including the portal and all services offered”, posted the Sebrae account.

The body informs that it continues to attend small business by number 0800 570 0800 by phone and WhatsApp.

“Sebrae has taken steps to resolve the interruption and instability in the system, caused by a cyber attack, in order to remedy damages and hold the offenders involved accountable.”

