Of: Melissa Sperber, Anna Maureen Bremer

A cyber attack was carried out on the Heilbronn Voice on Friday morning – with far-reaching consequences for the production – subsidiaries of the voice media group are also affected.

On Friday morning (October 14th), the Heilbronn voice was largely paralyzed by a cyber attack: Relevant systems such as telephone and e-mail no longer work, and readers also have no access to the e-paper. The production, which cannot take place at the moment, is also affected. Subsidiaries such as the weekly newspaper echo, Pressedruck and RegioMail are also affected.

Voice of Heilbronn falls victim to a cyber attack: Production is “strongly endangered”

“Heilbronner Voice” editor-in-chief Uwe Ralf Heer told the German Press Agency that the publisher was planning to produce a six-page emergency edition for Saturday. This should then be distributed to all households in the distribution area in the city and district of Heilbronn and in the Hohenlohe district. The website voice.de was initially available. The print production of the echo is also “strongly endangered”.

Computer systems were encrypted during the attack, Heer said. There is a demand from the hackers. Heer did not give any further details. The police had been informed.