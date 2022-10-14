Britain | Jeremy Hunt is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer – Truss: “I have to act in the national interest”

The sacked Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss fell deeply out of favor in September after the mini-budget they published.

Britain’s the Treasury minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been separated. Kwarteng confirmed the matter on the messaging service Twitter after several British newspapers such as The Times, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and The Guardianhad told about it.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Twitter that Kwarteng will be replaced Jeremy Hunt. He has previously served as the British Foreign and Health Minister.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss held a press conference shortly after the news of Kwarteng’s dismissal was confirmed. Truss said he was “very sorry” about Kawrteng’s departure. According to him, Kwarteng is a good friend who shares his views on how to put Britain on the path to growth.

Truss confirmed at a press conference that Jeremy Hunt is Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He said at the press conference that he would cancel the tax reductions for companies, which were presented in the mini-budget he published in September.

Truss was asked how he justifies not resigning as prime minister.

“My priority is to make sure that we balance our finances. That’s why I had to make some tough choices today. The goal is the same: the economic growth of our country must be increased,” Truss stated.

“As prime minister, I have to act in accordance with the national interest.”

Kwarteng and Prime Minister Truss fell deeply out of favor in September after the mini-budget they published. The country’s governing conservative party has been in a huge support crisis for the past few weeks.

The situation is particularly embarrassing for Prime Minister Truss, as he will not become Prime Minister of the country until September 2022. His predecessor Boris Johnson had to resign after several uproars. In the end, what was decisive was how Johnson had managed his role as the leader of his party by Chris Pincher harassment allegations.

Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget promised debt-financed tax cuts of 45 billion pounds. The plan sent the pound plummeting against the dollar, sending market interest rates soaring and spooking investors.

The tax cuts would have particularly favored the rich. Mortgage borrowers and those who plan to become one were horrified by the rise in interest rates.

In October at the beginning Kwarteng announced that he would cancel tax cuts for the richest. The day before, Prime Minister Truss had admitted that the presentation of the mini-budget had gone wrong. Even the cancellation of the planned tax cuts has not restored the government’s popularity.

of the Yougov company the most recent opinion poll only 23 percent of voters support Truss’s conservative party. The number is now significantly lower than during Johnson’s worst turmoil. Correspondingly, the support of the Labor Party is 51 percent.