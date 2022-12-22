A few months ago it was revealed that Hideo Kojima and Microsoft are working together on a video game. The particularity of this is that it would make the most of ‘cloud gaming’ technology. This aspect was the one that distanced several companies according to the same developer.

In an interview with IGN, Hideo Kojima talked a bit about his new project with Microsoft. It was here that he said that he had already been thinking about it for seven years. During that time she met with different companies to bring his vision to life. However, until Microsoft came along, no one was interested.

‘The project needed infrastructure that didn’t exist, so I talked to different companies and made presentations. But the reality is that everyone seemed to consider me crazy. Finally it was Microsoft that showed its understanding. We are now working together on this project, including the technological aspect.‘. He mentioned the acclaimed creator of Metal Gear Solid.

Unfortunately there are no more details about this game from Hideo Kojima and Microsoft. Ybecause the developer only mentioned that it will be a completely new game. In addition to that it will make use of the company’s cloud gaming technology. We will have to wait and see how he will use it.

What else is Hideo Kojima working on?

Hideo Kojima’s project with Microsoft isn’t the only thing the developer is working on. During The Game Awards it was revealed that Death Stranding 2 is one of his following titles. Which will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5, although it does not yet have a release date.

At the moment, many details of both projects are kept secret. But apparently there are a few years left to see them on their respective consoles. So there is enough time to get new details. What do you think he has planned?

