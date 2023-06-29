Mecca (Al Ittihad)

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that the meanings of brotherhood and unity are embodied in the scene of pilgrims to the Sacred House of God, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman considered that the great sacrifices in Hajj are an approach that the people of the Kingdom have followed.

And he said, “We draw inspiration in the Hajj from the meanings of solidarity, brotherhood, and unity that are embodied in the scene of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, and their ranks have organized for one goal.”

He added, “With the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, we ask God to accept the pilgrims’ pilgrimage, and to achieve good and prosperity for our country, Muslims and the world.”

In the context, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received at the Royal Court in Mina Palace, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, yesterday, the princes, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, scholars and senior invitees from the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, ministers, and leaders of the military sectors participating in the Hajj. This year, leaders of the Scout family in the Kingdom will participate in the Hajj, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, “Your efforts, and what you are doing with other state agencies, of continuous work to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, and to watch over their comfort and maintain their security, is a matter of our pride and pride, and we will continue to make efforts and harness the capabilities, to facilitate Perform Hajj every year indefinitely.

He added, “The great sacrifices, acts of honor and heroism that you make, in order to preserve the security of your country and its sanctities, is an approach followed by the people of this country since its founding, and they will not hesitate to protect its security, maintain its stability and preserve its capabilities.”

In another context, the security spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced that the transfer of pilgrims on the Holy Sites had been successfully completed.

He added in a press conference, “The security forces continue to carry out their tasks to maintain the security and safety of the pilgrims during the performance of their rituals, and this includes the operations of managing and organizing the movement of pedestrians and crowds.”

Yesterday, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God continued to perform the rituals of Hajj by stoning the Jamarat in Mina, coinciding with the start of the first days of Eid Al-Adha.

And the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, reported that “the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God flocked to the hair of Mina at the dawn of the tenth day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah and began stoning the Jamrah of Aqaba, following the Sunnah of the Mustafa Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him.”

After completing the stoning of Jamrat al-Aqabah, the pilgrims begin to sacrifice their sacrifices, then shave their heads, then circumambulate the ancient house and run between al-Safa and al-Marwah.

And the pilgrims continue to complete their rituals “so they remain on the three days of Tashreeq” Thursday, Friday and Saturday, in the shrine of Mina, and complete the throwing of the three small, then the middle and the major, where they throw 7 pebbles in each of them, according to “SPA”.

In addition, crowds of worshipers performed, yesterday, the Eid al-Adha prayer in the Grand Mosque and the Noble Prophet’s Mosque.

In Makkah Al-Mukarramah, worshipers performed the Eid al-Adha prayer at the Grand Mosque in a spiritual and faith-based atmosphere, according to what was reported by the official Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

And the mother of the worshipers is the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Yasser Al-Dosari, who in his sermon recommended Muslims to fear God.

Al-Dosari said, “One of the indications and purposes of Hajj is to achieve unity and equality among Muslims,” ​​noting that “Eid al-Adha is the day of sacrifice and redemption, the day of joy and serenity.”

And in Medina, the crowds of worshipers performed the Eid al-Adha prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque yesterday, according to the same source.

After the prayer, the imam and preacher of the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Hussein bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, began the Eid sermon, with applause and takbeer.