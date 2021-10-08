The Premier League is now in full stride with seven league games completed and the top four teams pretty much decided. Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are at the top of the table, and with a striker like Romelu Lukaku, they might just retain their lead until the end. Manchester City and Liverpool are not far behind, and the SkyBlues remain the team to beat.

Although they failed to replace Sergio Aguero with Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola’s side have not succumbed even to the toughest clubs. Liverpool have regained their 2020 season momentum with the return of Virgil van Dijk and their unbeaten record since the start of the season.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that three of the best-performing goalkeepers also belong to the three title favourites mentioned above as well. Here are our current top-rated goalies for the Premier League season so far.

Edouard Mendy – Chelsea

Title favourites Chelsea made the decision of their lives by signing Edouard Mendy last year. He solved a massive defensive problem for the Blues, who had been let down by Kepa Arrizabalaga, despite his high-profile move from Athletic Bilbao. Although Mendy’s transfer was £50 million cheaper, he managed to win the Champions League at the end of his first season at Chelsea and won Player of the Season as well.

Alisson Becker – Liverpool

Becker, along with Virgil van Dijk and the star striker trio, was integral to the Reds success in 2020, the year they finally won the Premier League title. His brilliance as a goalkeeper is unmatched, and he is possibly the best goalie that the club has ever seen. The Brazilian boasts a unique skill set, and his shot-stopping talents leave teammates, supporters and even coaches speechless.

Becker, who appears amongst Sportingbet’s Greatest Premier League Goalkeepers, is key for the Reds if Liverpool plans on challenging Chelsea and Manchester City for the title this year.

Ederson – Manchester City

Defenders of the title Manchester City simply can not do without their star goalkeeper, Ederson. With his excellent shot-stopping ability, Ederson quickly became a notable figure in the Manchester City ranks. He has retained the prestigious Golden Glove award for two successive seasons, winning it in 2019/20 and again in 2020/21 with 19 clean sheets. And it looks like he might just bag it this season as well.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has also received praise from former legend and City footballer David Seaman who has hailed Ederson’s amazing capabilities:

“In terms of Ederson – now there is a goalkeeper. He doesn’t just play it out from the back; he can also set up an attack. He has that long, raking pass, and he is so accurate as well.

“But it’s not just about that with him because his goalkeeping is really good as well. I really like the way that he does his goalkeeping.

“He’s not a flash goalkeeper. He’s no show-off; he makes the save, and if he has to dive, he dives. If he doesn’t have to dive, he doesn’t dive.

“Some keepers do what we call ‘camera saves’: it’s there, and instead of touching it over, they do three twists and a somersault! Ederson doesn’t do that… he’s my type of goalkeeper.”