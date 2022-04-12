Guilty or innocent? Under that question, part of “Arquímedes’ Principle” by the Catalan writer Josep María Miró and directed by Roberto Ángeles is developed from Thursday to Monday at the Teatro de Lucía. In the play about a swimming teacher who is accused on Facebook of having an improper approach with one of his students, the protagonist maintains that he is innocent, but because of a recent case of child abuse near the academy and because of the singleness of the defendant, for parents, doubts are justified.

As the position of the furniture on the stage is changed, we can also see in another perspective. For the director, the work seeks to move the viewer and assume the drama in a plot in which there are “at least” two positions. “Also that they reflect on this latest phenomenon called Facebook, which allows people to judge others with relative ease without finding out. Enormous, very controversial things have happened in our country and, in the face of them, many times we do not have an opinion, or even an attitude. That is part of our idiosyncrasy, of being Peruvian: indifference to many serious events, but conviction for events without having been proven.

Fernando Luque takes on the leading role, a professor who defines himself as charismatic and who defies certain rules, such as smoking in the academy or adding a student to Facebook. “The actor is the one who builds his character and he is responsible. Obviously, mistakes are made in this process. Peruvians are prone to making mistakes. After that mistake, he recognizes it, corrects it and follows the process of creating him until he obtains a truly human and dramatic character, which is not the case in the vast majority of cases in our history. We make a lot of mistakes, but very few of us admit them,” he adds.

The work also shows that there is a sector that assumes that LGTBI are potential abusers. What do you think about this?

Well, that’s one of the reasons I didn’t vote for the lady who represented discrimination, this lady accused of running a gang of criminals. The worst thing is not that she directs that gang, but that there are many people in Peru who believe in that idea, that a sector of the population, poor, black, homosexual or leftist, are criminals. So, they are capable of wielding a big lie, like the false vote that Castillo supposedly arranged with his political party. That falsehood is what is behind all other phobias. That falsehood became a campaign in which a lot of money was invested. When the opposite was finally proven, no one apologized, no one acknowledged the mistake. Obviously, the country was divided, but not because it was divided from that moment, it has always been. Homophobia is one more branch of the great phobias that exist in a sector of our society that lives from that, from the permanent denial of the true human condition.