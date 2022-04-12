Last game of the regular season. The Dallas Mavericks, already classified with home court advantage for the playoffsreceive some San Antonio Spurs with the insured ticket for the play in and with nothing at stake. In the final stretch of the third quarter, when the Mavs already have victory on track, a whiplash shakes Luka Doncic’s left leg after a foray into the paint. The Slovenian puts his hands to the injured area and strongly grabs his left calf. As if the power had gone out, silence invades the American Airlines Center in Dallas at times. That’s when uncertainty gives way to worry. Accompanied by two members of the team, Doncic leaves the floor and heads for the locker room with a visible limp. His gesture is crystal clear: something is happening, and it’s not a good thing.

Hours after the game, the Mavericks star undergoes an MRI that confirms a strain in the calf of his left leg. Five days before the start of the first round of the playoffsin which Dallas takes on the Utah Jazz, Doncic’s presence in the tie is anyone’s guess.

The language licenses amplify, even more if possible, the doubts about the return of Slovenian. In English, Doncic’s diagnosis, “left calf strain”, refers to an injury to any part of the left calf, be it the gastrocnemius, the soleus or even the Achilles tendon. This linguistic ambiguity, coupled with the lack of accuracy in the medical report issued by the franchise, expands the range of options to the point that it is impossible to predict the return of the Slovenian to the tracks.

In the NBA, the average time of absence after suffering this injury (calf strain) this season has been 16 days. With that diagnosis, Doncic could return in a hypothetical Game 6 of the first round against the Utah Jazz. However, in Dallas they hope that the injury is not serious and they are optimistic with the evolution of the Slovenian. The Mavs already had one of their players injured this season with a diagnosis similar to Doncic’s: Frank Ntilikina missed 12 days earlier this season after suffering a similar calf injury.

However, this injury also evokes the worst omens if you look at other examples. In the playoffs In 2019, Kevin Durant missed nine games en route to the Golden State Warriors’ fifth consecutive Finals after suffering a right calf injury. The forward returned in the fifth game of the Finals to try to force the sixth game for the ring against the Toronto Raptors. After 12 minutes on the court, Durant broke the Achilles tendon in his right leg, the same one that had kept him sidelined due to his calf injury, and he did not play again until a year and a half later, already in the Brooklyn Nets.

Doncic, franchise player

Between minor injuries, layoffs and a positive for covid, Doncic has missed 17 games this season. Without the Slovenian, the Mavericks have won eight games and lost nine, one of them against Utah (116-120), their rival in the first round of the playoffs.

It seems clear that the Mavericks’ hopes without Doncic are greatly diminished. The Slovenian has not only led the franchise in points (28.4), rebounds (9.1) and assists (8.7) this season, but he also has the best scoring average in the history of the playoffs: 33.5 points per game in 13 games, all against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After this Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Jason Kidd, coach of the Mavs, justified Doncic’s presence on the floor despite the game being on track: “Bearing in mind that for the next game, against Utah, There was one week left, I wanted everyone to have minutes today. My plan was to do rotations to give rest starting in the third quarter”, a period in which Doncic was injured.

Now, with the presence of his star in the air, Kidd has only a few days to devise a plan for the duel against Utah. “They are a very well-trained franchise. [por Quin Snyder]with players all star [Donovan Mitchell y Rudy Gobert] and a lot of experience in playoffs”, he said at a press conference. And he added: “Injuries are part of the game and it will be a tough test for us.” The Mavericks and Jazz have played four games this season in the regular phase: two wins each. Kidd knows this, and even without Doncic, he is confident in his team’s chances: “It will be a very fun series, I’m sure.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.