The Surinamese capital Paramaribo was closed on Friday evening (local time) by order of the police after the parliament was stormed earlier in the day. President Chan Santokhi warned in a televised address on Friday night about “incidents in various districts and neighbourhoods” and said the army and police have been called in for this. A curfew applies until 06:00 on Saturday morning (10:00 in the Netherlands) and residents are urged ‘not to go out on the street’.
