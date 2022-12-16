Friday, December 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing | Heidi Komulainen and Tarmo Koivuranta live with their three children in a 74-square-meter apartment – “There is money left for investments, for example”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

“We are hard-working movers, but we have never had a bigger home than this,” says Komulainen. Picture: Jukka Gröndahl / HS

The home of Heidi Komulainen and Tarmo Koivuranta’s family has considerably less square footage than the average North Karelian home. Money is saved, and you can’t accumulate too much stuff either.

Would that be enough? 74 square meters surely for a family of five?

I saw Joensuu Heidi Komulainen he mused as he planned his mate Tarmo Koivuranta moved with a couple of years ago.

A fifth member was about to be born to the family, and they had found an apartment that was roughly the same size as their previous home.

#Housing #Heidi #Komulainen #Tarmo #Koivuranta #live #children #74squaremeter #apartment #money #left #investments

See also  Search continues for black boxes after China Eastern plane crash
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Today's horoscopes Friday, December 16, 2022: what your zodiac sign says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result