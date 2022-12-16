Housing | Heidi Komulainen and Tarmo Koivuranta live with their three children in a 74-square-meter apartment – “There is money left for investments, for example”

“We are hard-working movers, but we have never had a bigger home than this,” says Komulainen.

The home of Heidi Komulainen and Tarmo Koivuranta’s family has considerably less square footage than the average North Karelian home. Money is saved, and you can’t accumulate too much stuff either.

Would that be enough? 74 square meters surely for a family of five?

I saw Joensuu Heidi Komulainen he mused as he planned his mate Tarmo Koivuranta moved with a couple of years ago.

A fifth member was about to be born to the family, and they had found an apartment that was roughly the same size as their previous home.