Protecting monuments and museums from Russian bombardment remains an urgent matter in Ukraine. Our special envoys Catalina Gómez Ángel and Oriol Andrés Gallart taught us more about the situation in the city of Odessa.

Ukrainian film producer Julia Sinkevych, who heads the jury for this year’s Series Mania festival in France, spoke to us about the role that audiovisual festivals can play in a conflict.

For this reason, we have made a tour of images in Lebanon, Chad and Venezuela, about initiatives in these complex territories to rebuild cultural spaces and bring art to the people.