Egypt, a country that links Northeast Africa with the Middle East, keeps within it a millennia-old history, unparalleled monuments, diverse cultural attractions, and a wide variety of customs. Next, we tell you about some of them.

Religion

The official religion of Egypt is Islam, in accordance with the 1971 Constitution. However, there are minority groups professing Chaldean Catholic, Coptic Orthodox and Armenian Orthodox beliefs.

Among the pillars of Islam is the profession of faith, the ritual prayer that must be performed on multiple occasions during the day, almsgiving, fasting during the month of Ramadan -the ninth month of the lunar calendar- and the pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in your life.

Ancient Egyptian religion used to pay tribute to various gods.

Previously, the ancient Egyptian religion was polytheistic, that is, the citizens believed in several gods. In the same way, they had faith in life after death, mummified pharaohs to preserve their bodies, and made offerings and sacrifices in the name of the gods.

Language

The predominant language in Egypt since the 12th century is Arabic. Before that, it was done by Coptic, which is considered the last stage of the ancient Egyptian language. According to the records, this was the language of daily life for the population, as well as that of the religious sphere.

Arabic has been transforming in many aspects, except in its grammar and syntax, which has remained unchanged since the 7th century. Word sequences, phraseology, and style model forms are all flexible and have changed over time.

The vernaculars are those that make the difference between region and region. Upper Egypt, for example, has its own vernacular, which is very different from that of Cairo. A large part of the population of this nation, in turn, is polyglot, due to foreign tourism and the existence of schools that teach other languages.

Customs and traditions

Among the most representative traditions of Egypt is Al Mawlid al-Nabawi or also known as the anniversary of the birth of Muhammad. With the aim of commemorating and paying tribute to the prophet, there are parades, dances, choreography, music and other cultural performances.

Two weeks before Ramadan, the festival of El Moulid of Abu El Haggag takes place in the city of Luxor. The dance, the seasoning and the sports activities take over the territory for those days. Added to the list of customs is Wafaa Al Nil, a festival dedicated to one of the main symbols of Egypt: the Nile River. It dates back more than 50 million years.

If you ever travel to Egypt to visit family, it is important that you bring a gift with you as it is a sign of courtesy and respect. The present can be anything, though usually citizens opt for edible items.

As for birthday parties, Egyptians often organize large parties to share with family and friends. Banquets are typical, as are large gifts for the birthday girl.

