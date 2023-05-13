The Mexican actress and now personality in social networks, liliana lakecontinues to captivate his followers in each of his publications in which he reveals part of his daily life, as well as some of the routines he performs in the gym.

Liliana Lago is an actress and presenter who has delighted her followers on social networks and who has also decided to enter the world of fitness to take care of her health and shape her beautiful figure, gaining great popularity in social networks.

The Mexican actress was born in the Federal District and became known in the world of entertainment for being the wife of the former American soccer player and current governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, with whom she had a daughter and from whom she separated a few years ago. and now she is dedicated to her projects not only in acting, but also in the fitness world.

Liliana Lago showing her beautiful figure and beauty in a dress/Photo: Instagram

on this occasion liliana lake She showed her beauty and pretty figure on social networks by sharing a photograph in which she wore a charming red dress with which she has revealed her best curves and elegance, receiving thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where praise was immediate. of his more than 158 thousand followers with whom he has in instagram.