In this first program of 2023 we focus on the seventh art, starting with the Golden Globes ceremony that opened the season of festivals and film awards. Steven Spielberg triumphed, with the statuettes for Best Dramatic Film and Best Director for ‘The Fabelmans’, a very intimate film inspired by his own youth.

On the side of Latino artists, Guillermo del Toro went away with the statuette for Best Animated Film for his version of the story ‘Pinocchio’. And after being world champions, the Argentines won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film with the film ‘Argentina, 1985’.

We also talk in this program about the French film ‘Tirailleurs’ by director Mathieu Vadepied, with Omar Sy; and back 13 years after James Cameron’s ecological saga, ‘Avatar: the sense of water’.