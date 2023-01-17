The launch of new personal computers that use the latest “Apple” versions of the “M2” chips, which it introduced for the first time last year, comes based on a decision made by the company in 2020 to use semiconductors of its design, after relying on “Intel” technology for 15 years. .

New prices

• The price of the new “MacBook” mini starts at $599, and it will be available as of January 24th.

• The price of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros equipped with the latest chips starts at $1,999, compared to $1,299 for the 13-inch model with the M2 chip.

“Apple” said that the device equipped with the new “M2 Pro” chip has about 20 percent more semiconductors than the “M1 Pro” device, and contains twice the amount in the “M2” device, which helps programs such as “Adobe Photoshop.” ON RUN HEAVY LOADS FASTER THAN EVER.

Apple usually holds its first conferences of the year in March, when it introduces iMac devices and accessories.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the Apple conference scheduled for this spring may witness the launch of the long-awaited augmented reality glasses.