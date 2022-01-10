Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Culture Finnish film Cabin No. 6 was left without a Golden Globe award – the Japanese film Drive My Car won

by admin
January 10, 2022
in World
The gala was held this year as a private event.

Juho Kuosmasen Cabin No. 6, directed by, did not receive a Golden Globe Award. The film was nominated for Best Non-English Language Film.

The film is based on Rosa Liksomin to the Finlandia award-winning novel of the same name, and it tells of a meeting between a Finnish student and a Russian miner on a train journey.

In the category, the victory was taken by the Japanese film Drive My Car, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

At the Golden Globe Gala Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will select and reward the best performance in the film and television industry in 2021.

This year, the gala is a private event and was not streamed live.

