Is it all just an appearance? Donald and Ivanka Trump celebrate their close relationship in public. They are said to have disagreed when they stormed the Capitol. © Tami Chappell / Imago

Ivanka Trump is considered Donald Trump’s favorite. But there are probably cracks in their relationship. Last but not least, the storm on the Capitol should be responsible for this.

Washington – “He’s going to betray them all. His children too. And yes – Ivanka too. ”This prophecy about Donald Trump comes from his ex-attorney Michael Cohen in MSNBC. The connoisseur of the Trump clan reports on something that the public actually did not know at all in the past: cracks in the relationship between the former US president and his favorite daughter. The focus is always: power.

Ivanka Trump pleaded with Donald Trump: “Please end this violence”

The fact that the two do not always agree was perhaps most clearly shown a year ago. On January 6, 2021, the Washington DC riots broke out around the Capitol. As the committee chairman told Bennie Thompson CNN reported, there are testimonies of conversations between Ivanka and Donald that day. She is said to have pleaded with her father three times: “Please end this violence!” But the then president did nothing. The storm on the Capitol rocked the nation. His biographer Michael D’Antonio was not surprised: In principle, Donald Trump does not listen to anyone, D’Antonio told the news portal The Hill. Even for his favorite daughter Ivanka, this only applies up to a certain point. Because like the daughter, only power is decisive for Donald Trump.

It is no secret that Ivanka has a special status under Donald Trump’s offspring. In an interview with Barbara Walters, other children of the ex-president also admitted: “Ivanka is clearly his favorite.” Both benefit from each other. This is how Ivanka is built up as the future ruler, Donald then introduced her to his business partners as “the most intelligent and beautiful”. Ivanka Trump raved about the attention: “I could call him anytime. Even when he negotiated with economic giants or heads of state – he always made time for me. “

But Donald also benefits equally from Ivanka: She makes him come across as more human. Ivanka’s former girlfriend Chelsea Clinton, daughter of ex-President Bill, stated in the 2015 Vogue: “Ivanka has a huge heart and radiates warmth. People feel that. Another friend of Ivanka’s said: “Half America hates her father. The other half loves him. Who loves him loves her too. And whoever hates him loves her because she is not like him. “

Even at meetings in the White House, Ivanka called him “Daddy”

Even the endearing words between the two reach the public. Ivanka also called him “Daddy” and he called her “Baby” at White House meetings. Donald Trump also commented on the appearance of his daughter: “She has always been very curvy. An incredible beauty. If I wasn’t happily married and she wasn’t my daughter… ”he enthused in a radio interview with Howard Stern. Ivanka’s reaction in Harper’s Bazaar: Her father just appreciates beauty – that “never struck her as inappropriate.”

How is the relationship between the two really? How long does Ivanka Trump, who has often been brought up as a future presidential candidate, will stay with her father – or will he first push back to power himself? Most recently, Trump had to defend himself against Joe Biden with a violent choice of words – on the occasion of January 6th, which put his relationship with Ivanka to the test. (cg)