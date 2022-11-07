The present day Square Enix gave some updates on their upcoming major games, one of them being none other than final fantasy xvi, same of which there is a notion of its duration. On the other hand, a data related to forspokenwhich confirms that its exclusivity is not something that remains forever in PlayStation.

This was not disclosed as is by the hand of Square Enixbut of its own Sony in his most recent videos, where you can see a fragment of the video game and below there is a legend where the release date appears. And it is that on one side it is written that it will be exclusive until January 23, 2025that means that on that date it would reach Xbox.

It is worth mentioning that this type of deal is usually for less time, we have seen that with current games like deathloop! of Bethesda which arrived a year later on Xbox platforms. Also the same thing happened with ghostwire: Tokyoa video game of which the clue has already been released that it is obviously going with microsoft and therefore equal to GamePass.

So those who want to try forspoken in Xbox SeriesX/S, they will have to wait a long time.

The game launches on January 24, 2023 on PS5 and PC.

Via: TheGamespoof