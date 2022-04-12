We address again how the war in Ukraine affects culture. Finland seized a shipment of paintings, sculptures and antiques belonging to various Russian museums, while in Naples the “Stand with Ukraine – Ballet for peace” event was held, in which Ukrainian and Russian artists danced together to raise funds for the Red Cross .

In other news: an exhibition in London explores the two perspectives of the Falklands war; the first Michelin star for a Venezuelan chef, and a bit of African music with the premieres of Dope Saint Jude, from South Africa, and Pongo, from Angola.

#Culture #Blocked #Russian #plays #dancers #warring #countries #calling #peace